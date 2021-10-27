STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamita Meher case: BJP team meets family, says murder exposed women security

There is a larger conspiracy and more than one person involved in crime: Party leaders

Published: 27th October 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders inspecting the spot where charred remains of Mamita were found

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BALANGIR: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday said, teacher Mamita Meher’s murder was a pre-planned heinous crime that exposed the State government’s hollow claim of providing security to women.

A 15-member team led by party’s State president Samir Mohanty visited Jharni village in Balangir district and met family members of murdered lady teacher Mamita. The BJP delegation also visited the spot where Mamita’s charred skeletal remains were found. 

Addressing mediapersons at Bhawanipatna, Mohanty said, under the BJD government’s rule, violence against women has increased. He alleged that prime accused Gobinda Sahu enjoyed political patronage and had close relations with ruling party leaders. 

Former DGP Prakash Mishra and senior advocate Pitambar Acharya, also part of the BJP team, raised questions on the investigation into the case. “The entire investigation process is suspicious right from registration of the FIR to shifting of the accused to jail. It is also rare for police to share video of recreation of crime scene with the media. There is a larger conspiracy and more than one person were involved in the crime,” they alleged.

The BJP leaders further said Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra and others patronising accused Gobinda should be brought under the purview of investigation. “There has been a tacit attempt to destroy evidence to save Gobinda. What is baffling is silence of the Minister on the matter despite his close links with the accused,” they said.

Mamita, a teacher in Sunshine school, had come to know about an extra-marital affair of Gobinda, the school president, and threatened to expose him for which he held a grudge against her. On October 8, the accused killed her, burnt her body and buried the charred remains in Mahaling Stadium.

