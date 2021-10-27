Parents' body urges Odisha government to take over Mahaling institutes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh (OAM), a State-level parents body, on Tuesday urged the State government to take over the Anchalika Mahavidyalaya and Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling to safeguard the interest of hundreds of students studying in the two educational institutions.

The members of the parents body demanded that the government should immediately launch a crackdown on the privately-managed institutions running illegally in the State without Certificate of Recognition (CoR) and affiliation.

OAM chairperson Basudev Bhatt said that after arrest of Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the Mamita Meher murder case, who had set up both the institutions, the parents of the students enrolled in the schools are worried over their safety and education.

“Since the management of the educational institutions have failed to provide a secure atmosphere to the students, the State government should instruct the district administration to take over the educational institutions for their smooth functioning,” Bhatt said.

He said the Higher Education and School and Mass Education departments may also form management committees and handover the Public School and Mahavidyalaya to them for their functioning.

The Mahasangh chairperson alleged that thousands of schools and colleges, managed privately, do not have CoR or affiliation. “They, however, are still running illegally which needs to be checked to save the career of lakhs of students,” he said.