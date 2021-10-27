STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sambalpur shut down seeking ouster of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra

On the other hand, the ruling BJD accused BJP of doing politics over the issue. BJD spokesperson Sanjaya Baboo said it is a sensitive issue and investigation is underway.

BJP workers blocking a road in Sambalpur during the bandh. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Normal life came to a grinding halt in Sambalpur district on Tuesday as BJP observed 12-hour-bandh demanding ouster of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged link with Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case.

Business establishments, government and private offices, educational institutions and banks remained closed while movement of heavy vehicles was completely disrupted during the bandh. However, private vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers were exempted in view of the TGT examination scheduled on the day. 

BJP workers were seen picketing at strategic locations in Sambalpur city. Similar situation prevailed in Kuchinda and Rairakhol sub-division besides Rengali block. District president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Aswini Majhi said, “BJP demands removal of the Minister and CBI inquiry into the case. We are not convinced with the investigation of police as the State government is trying to protect the Minister.” 

Majhi further questioned, “How can the government sanction funds to a private institution? There is definitely more to this than meets the eye. An impartial investigation is needed to find other accused involved in the murder and arrest them.”

The BJP youth leader claimed that the bandh evoked spontaneous response. The bandh was peaceful and successful, he added. Sources said the administration had deployed around eight platoons of police force to prevent any untoward situation.

On the other hand, the ruling BJD accused BJP of doing politics over the issue. BJD spokesperson Sanjaya Baboo said it is a sensitive issue and investigation is underway.

“By calling bandhs, the BJP is only misleading the investigation process. Since the party does not have any achievement to brag about ahead of the panchayat elections, its leaders are politicising the issue for their benefit. They are not concerned about providing justice to the victim,” he said and added, whosoever is involved in the murder case will be brought to justice after investigation.

