Soaring vegetable prices hit locals in Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Skyrocketing prices of vegetables in local markets have burnt a hole in consumers’ pockets across Koraput district. The steep price rise is being witnessed for last one week despite sufficient production.

As per reports, the unusually high rates have been fuelled by inadequate supply of vegetables in local markets as most are being exported outside the district. Over 200 tonne vegetables are produced locally in Borigumma, Pottangi, Nandapur, Lamataput and Semiliguda on daily basis.

Out of this, only 30-40 tonne are available for local consumers against requirement of around 100 tonne in four major markets of Jeypore, Koraput, Damonjadi and Semiliguda. The rest are exported to district like Ganjam, Balasore, Khurda and Cuttack besides neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

This, according to market sources, has led to an artificial scarcity of vegetables fuelling rise in prices here. While tomatoes are priced at a whopping Rs 80 a kg, rates of other kitchen staples are equally high. Brinjal is priced at Rs 50 per kg, cabbage Rs 40, cauliflower Rs 80 and beans Rs 80 rupees per kg. Worse, most vegetables are found stale and rotten at a time when the demand is high due to the holy month of Kartik, locals have alleged.

Vegetable vendors too have expressed helplessness due to role of middlemen. “We are helpless as middlemen procure vegetables from growers for sale outside the district,” said Bulu Gouda, a vegetable trader in Jeypore Market.

Contacted, a Civil Supplies official said the district administration has little control over the skyrocketing price mechanism of vegetables as it is outside the purview of the Essential Commodities Act.