After five DRDO, Pakistan agent honey trapped Jhodhpur MES peon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Pakistani woman agent accused of honey trapping five DRDO employees to extract defence secrets remains untraced, Indian investigating agencies have come across another employee of a military establishment in Rajasthan suspected to have been lured by the same person. The woman handler was found to be active after the Rajasthan Crime Branch approached its Odisha counterpart seeking assistance to ascertain whether the conduit linked to the Jodhpur incident was one and the same.

Nearly a month after the arrest of five employees of the Integrated Test Range (ITR), a peon working under the chief engineer of Jodhpur zone in Military Engineering Service (MES) was nabbed on October 14 for leaking sensitive information. The Odisha Crime Branch during investigation came to know that the woman had used the same international agency to transfer the money to the MES man when the investigation by multiple agencies were on.

Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda said the same woman handler, who honey-trapped the ITR men, also ensnared the Class IV employee of MES in Jodhpur. She has also used the same tactics to lure him, he said.

While one of the five accused persons in connection with the DRDO espionage incident had received Rs 38,000 in two installments, Panda said, Rs 24,000 was transferred to his bank account through Lulu International Exchange based at Dubai. “The transaction details of the remaining Rs 14,000 are being gathered. We are also awaiting the technical details from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) for information on internet domains used by the Pakistani agent,” he informed.

Once the information from the CERT-In is received, the Crime Branch would move the Interpol seeking its help to find out the location of the woman. Earlier, the investigating agency had found that the woman was still chatting with some people through her active Facebook accounts. She was using a UK number, possibly operated through a virtual SIM (e-SIM).

After honey-trapping the ITR employees on the pretext of marriage, she had taken control over a mobile phone of one of the accused through which she was keeping a tab on the activities inside the test range.