CM Naveen Patnaik's silence baffling: BJP reiterates CBI probe in Mamita Meher murder case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Wednesday questioned the silence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik when all the circumstantial evidences in the Mamita Meher murder case indicate that Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra was the main conspirator. Addressing mediapersons here after visiting Jharni village and meeting the parents of Mamita, State BJP president Samir Mohanty, party spokesperson Pitambar Acharya, party leader and former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra said the police investigation in the murder case is nothing but a farce.

Alleging that the police were not investigating the case properly and systematically destroying all vital evidence, they said a fair probe is not expected from the State agency. “The BJP demanded a CBI probe into the matter as the law is not taking its own course,” the former DGP said. The investigating officers are yet to verify the call records of four key persons in the murder case, the main accused Gobinda Sahu, his driver Radhe Tandi, Minister Mishra and his driver even after 20 days of the incident. “What is more baffling is the silence of Mishra. No clarification coming from the Minister of the State government on such a serious matter, firms up the belief of Mishra’s involvement in the case,” Prakash Mishra said.

Senior advocate Acharya said the evidence shown by the investigating police in this case will not be accepted by the court. “The northern rage DIG is feeding all misleading information to the public ostensibly to dilute the case. If the Chief Minister wanted to prove that his government was transparent and accountable to the people, he should sack Mishra and hand over the case to the CBI for a fair investigation, Mohanty said.