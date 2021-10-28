Cuttack Municipal Corporation plans to shift deer to Chandaka forest

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has come up with a plan to decongest the Deer Park at Madhusudan Nagar in Tulasipur here. Deer from the park will be shifted to Chandaka forest near Nandankanan zoo on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. An area measuring around 100 acre has been identified at Chandaka for the purpose. “We had given a proposal to the Forest department to identify land for relocation of deer from the park.

The Forest department has already identified a part of Chandaka forest near Nandankanan. It has also submitted an estimate of Rs 1.2 crore for shifting the animals,” said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das. Since the deer in the park are not wild or acquainted with natural forest since they are kept in captivity inside the park, they require soft release. “We have sought funds from the Housing and Urban Development department. After the funds are approved, necessary steps will be taken to relocate the deer,” said Das.

The Deer Park, established in 1981 and spread across 2.5 acre, had only five deer initially but now its population has gone up to 243. This has created spatial issues. As per Central Zoo Authority (CZA norms), a maximum of 15 deer can be accommodated within 2.5 acre of land.The civic body’s move came following Orissa High Court’s order and Central Zoo Authority (CZA)’s warning with regard to providing adequate space and proper environment for the deer population.

Meanwhile, the Cuttack Mahanagar Nagarika Mahasabha has opposed the CMC’s move of shifting the deer to outside the civic body’s jurisdiction. “The Orissa High Court had directed CMC to construct a second deer park to relocate excess animals. Several suitable places are available within CMC area for construction of the second deer park. However, the civic body has conspired to relocate deer to a location outside its jurisdiction,” said Mahasabha president Rabi Sahu.