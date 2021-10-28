STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Man held with jumbo tusk in Odisha's Angul

The seized elephant tusk will be sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, for chemical examination, said STF DIG JN Pankaj.

Published: 28th October 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

A tusker roaming in Ambatumba within Raibania reserve forest

The STF through its special drive against wildlife criminals has confiscated 10 elephant tusks so far. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police on Wednesday arrested a person on charges of possessing an elephant tusk in Angul.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF officials with the help of forest personnel arrested Sudar Naik and seized an elephant tusk from him during the raid at Antulia village within Angul forest division.

The accused could not produce any documents supporting the possession of wildlife items. He was remanded to judicial custody under sections 379/411 of Indian Penal Code and section-51 of Wildlife Protection Act.

The seized elephant tusk will be sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, for chemical examination, said STF DIG JN Pankaj. The STF through its special drive against wildlife criminals has confiscated 10 elephant tusks so far. Besides, 18 leopard skins, two deer skins, five live pangolins, and 15 kg pangolin scales have been seized in the last one year and 37 offenders taken into custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp