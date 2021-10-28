STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: 483 telecom towers of BSNL in Maoist turf

Published: 28th October 2021 08:51 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  To maximise network connectivity in inaccessible areas, Department of Telecom (DoT) has sanctioned 483 mobile towers with 4G features to be set up by BSNL in nine districts of Odisha.
This was based on the recommendations of the State government under Left Wing Extremist (LWE) phase-II project with financial support of the Government of India, said head of Odisha Licensed Service Area (LSA) BK Nayak in a media conference at Koraput on Wednesday. Funds to the tune of Rs 422 crore would be allotted from Universal Service Organisation Fund (USOF) for this purpose. Around 256 mobile towers have already been installed by USOF in 22 districts in the State.

Malkangiri, the Maoist hotbed, gets the top priority as 128 towers have been allotted to the southern most district. Another 85 is allocated to Koraput, 33 to Rayagada, 22 for Nabarangpur, six each for Kandhamal and Kalahandi, 49 for Nuapada and two each for Bargarh and Boudh. 

“Installation of new mobile towers in these pockets will reduce the digital imbalance and benefit all sections of people especially students,” said Nayak, adding that the administration of districts concerned have been requested to provide land and necessary commercial power supply to the towers. Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli assured adequate security to the telecom department during installation of the towers in the Maoist-prone areas. 

Comments

