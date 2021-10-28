STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court order on cracker traders' plea on October 29

The court had disposed a withdrawn petition filed by the Association relating to ban on sale and use of firecrackers in Odisha while giving liberty for filing of a fresh petition.  

Published: 28th October 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers on Diwali Night.

Dealers have urged Odisha government to allow sale of only green crackers before Diwali (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the State counsel to take instructions from the State Pollution Control Board and Commissionerate of Police Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on allowing sale and use of green crackers, while adjourning the hearing on a fresh petition filed by firecracker dealers to Friday.

In a fresh petition, the All-Odisha Fireworks Dealers Association has again sought relaxation of the ban imposed by the State government on sale and use of firecrackers to allow sale of only green crackers before Diwali. 

A division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said it would be appropriate to take up the case on Friday as the Supreme Court is currently seized with writ petitions on the issue. The writ petitions had been filed in the Supreme Court for implementation of the October 23, 2018 order which prohibits production of all traditional firecrackers but allows manufacture and sale of only green crackers that produce no noise and emit less smoke.  

Earlier on Monday, the Court had disposed a withdrawn petition filed by the Association relating to ban on sale and use of firecrackers in the State while giving liberty for filing of a fresh petition.  

Accordingly, the Association along with two individual traders - Mahesh Store and Pramila Enterprises had moved the fresh petition on the day. The  government had prohibited sale and use of crackers during the festive season from October 1 to November 1.

