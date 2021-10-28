Sambalpur University goes online with migration certificate

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Students of colleges affiliated to Sambalpur University (SU) will no longer have to run from pillar to post for their migration certificates. The university on Wednesday launched the online migration certificate service to reduce hassles faced by students while applying for transfer from colleges.

Vice-Chancellor Sanjib Mittal said students of affiliated colleges will not have to come to the university for their migration certificates. They can now apply online and get the certificates at home.

To apply for migration certificate online, one has to visit the website www.suniv.ac.in and click on the ‘Apply for Migration’ menu on the home page following which it will redirect to the ORTPSA migration section. The student will have to register by providing mobile number and email-ID on the page. After registration, the student will get an ID and password in his mail using which he/she can apply for migration certificate online. The student will also be given the option of collecting the certificate physically from the university or receiving it by post.

With this, SU has become the second educational institution in the State after OUAT, Bhubaneswar to start the online service under the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CGMI). The service has been started under the Odisha Right to Public Services Act.

Registrar of the university Nruparaj Sahu said, “Currently, we are laying focus on digitising many such procedures. The students will soon avail more services online.” As many as 222 colleges in 10 districts of Western Odisha are affiliated to SU. Around 25,000 students pass out from the colleges every year.