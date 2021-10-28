STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sambalpur University goes online with migration certificate

After registration, the student will get an ID and password in his mail using which he/she can apply for migration certificate online.

Published: 28th October 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sambalpur University

Sambalpur University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Students of colleges affiliated to Sambalpur University (SU) will no longer have to run from pillar to post for their migration certificates. The university on Wednesday launched the online migration certificate service to reduce hassles faced by students while applying for transfer from colleges. 
Vice-Chancellor Sanjib Mittal said students of affiliated colleges will not have to come to the university for their migration certificates. They can now apply online and get the certificates at home.

To apply for migration certificate online, one has to visit the website www.suniv.ac.in and click on the ‘Apply for Migration’ menu on the home page following which it will redirect to the ORTPSA migration section. The student will have to register by providing mobile number and email-ID on the page. After registration, the student will get an ID and password in his mail using which he/she can apply for migration certificate online. The student will also be given the option of collecting the certificate physically from the university or receiving it by post.

With this, SU has become the second educational institution in the State after OUAT, Bhubaneswar to start the online service under the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CGMI). The service has been started under the Odisha Right to Public Services Act. 

Registrar of the university Nruparaj Sahu said, “Currently, we are laying focus on digitising many such procedures. The students will soon avail more services online.” As many as 222 colleges in 10 districts of Western Odisha are affiliated to SU. Around 25,000 students pass out from the colleges every year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur University
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp