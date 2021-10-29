Congress demands SIT probe under Orissa High Court Chief Justice

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: General secretary of All India Congress Committee (OPCC) Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday demanded a SIT probe under the supervision of the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court into the Mamita Meher murder case.

The Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra should also be booked under section 120 (B) of the IPC (criminal conspiracy) and dismissed from the Cabinet for enabling an impartial probe into the case, he added.

Surjewala along with Odisha in-charge of the party A Chellakumar, State president Niranjan Patnaik and CLP leader Narasingh Mishra visited Jharni village in Balangir district and met the family members of the deceased lady teacher.

Addressing mediapersons here, he said, “The way the teacher was murdered in Kalahandi reminds one of the 2012 brutal rape of Nirbhaya in Delhi. The BJD has made the land of Lord Jagannath a place where murderers and criminals wield power.”

Stating that the incident is a rare case, Surjewala asked whether it is not true that the murder accused had direct links with the Minister. Mishra and other ministers were staying at the educational institute, the Congress leader said and questioned their motive in doing so.

“The main accused was accused of sexual exploitation by several girls of the institution and it is also alleged that the murdered teacher was about to expose it,” he said.

The AICC general secretary demanded that the entire proceedings of the case be completed within 90 days and death sentence awarded to the accused. He also sought compensation of `1 crore for the kin of the deceased and a job for her brother by the State government.