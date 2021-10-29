Mamita Meher murder case: Why Raipur meeting of Minister not being probed, questions Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra on Thursday raised the issue of a meeting convened by Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra at his Raipur residence between main accused Gobind Sahu and murdered Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher for a rapprochement between them.

The DIG investigating into the case has submitted a report in this regard and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has received it, Mishra told mediapersons and pointed out the silence of everybody in this regard. The meeting at the Raipur residence is a pointer to the fact that the Minister knew about the differences between the two, he said and asked why the investigation is not proceeding in this aspect. Reiterating the Congress demand for immediate dismissal of the Minister, he said there cannot be an impartial probe as long as Mishra continued in the Ministry. Even attempts were being made to change the FIR, he alleged.

Mishra who was part of the Congress team which visited Jharni, said that the victim’s mother has told him to fight for her daughter. “As announced earlier, If I get any such request, I will wear black coat again to fight for justice for the girl,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BJD has hit back at the Opposition political parties for doing cheap politics over the incident. BJD MLA Kishore Kumar Mohanty said let the investigation into the incident finish. “How can one be made accused when the investigation is still on,” he said and added, “Everyone knows what Congress did when it ruled the State. There is no need to comment on that,” he said.