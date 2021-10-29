STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mamita Meher murder case: Why Raipur meeting of Minister not being probed, questions Congress

Mishra who was part of the Congress team which visited Jharni, said that the victim’s mother has told him to fight for her daughter.

Published: 29th October 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Charred remains of a body, suspected to be of Mamita Meher, being recovered on the premises of Mahaling stadium.

Charred remains of a body, suspected to be of Mamita Meher, being recovered on the premises of Mahaling stadium. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra on Thursday raised the issue of a meeting convened by Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra at his Raipur residence between main accused Gobind Sahu and murdered Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher for a rapprochement between them.

The DIG investigating into the case has submitted a report in this regard and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has received it, Mishra told mediapersons and pointed out the silence of everybody in this regard. The meeting at the Raipur residence is a pointer to the fact that the Minister knew about the differences between the two, he said and asked why the investigation is not proceeding in this aspect. Reiterating the Congress demand for immediate dismissal of the Minister, he said there cannot be an impartial probe as long as Mishra continued in the Ministry. Even attempts were being made to change the FIR, he alleged.

Mishra who was part of the Congress team which visited Jharni, said that the victim’s mother has told him to fight for her daughter. “As announced earlier, If I get any such request, I will wear black coat again to fight for justice for the girl,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BJD has hit back at the Opposition political parties for doing cheap politics over the incident. BJD MLA Kishore Kumar Mohanty said let the investigation into the incident finish. “How can one be made accused when the investigation is still on,” he said and added, “Everyone knows what Congress did when it ruled the State. There is no need to comment on that,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bijoy Mohapatra Mamita Meher Mamita Meher murder case
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp