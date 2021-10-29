Man hurt in jumbo attack in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A female elephant that has been wreaking havoc in Nischintakoili block for the last few days attacked a 45-year-old man injuring him critically late on Wednesday night. The incident occurred at Nagaspur when the victim Pratap Kumar Barik, was returning home with a priest on a bicycle after completing the funeral rites of his father.

The elephant attacked the duo. While the priest managed to escape unhurt, Pratap was attacked and his bicycle damaged by the elephant. He was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The elephant which destroyed paddy crops and banana farms in the region had trampled a 76-year-old man to death at Ramaranga village in Katikata gram panchayat earlier on Wednesday.

Locals alleged had the forest personnel made them aware of the presence of the elephant near the village, the man’s life could have been saved. They threatened to stage a road blockade if the government does not pay adequate compensation for loss of life and property caused by the elephant.