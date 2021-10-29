Odisha: Government takeover of Mahaling institutions sought

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Alliance of Women, Odisha chapter, (NAWO) has demanded the State government to take over the management of Anchalika Mahavidyalaya, Degree Science College, and Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling, established by the main accused in the Mamita Meher murder case Gobinda Sahu. A three-member team of NAWO visited Mamita’s village Jharni and Mahaling for two days from October 24 to ascertain the facts behind the gruesome murder of the lady teacher.

The team on Thursday informed that the institutions and their hostels were managed by Gobinda single-handedly. “There was complete absence of any institutional mechanism from the government side to monitor the safety of the students even as a large number of girls below 18 years of age were staying in the two hostels”, said Sneha Mishra, a member of the team.Alleging that Gobinda established the institutions with the help of funds from WODC, MPLAD and MLALAD, they demanded the management of all the three institutions should be taken over by the government.