BJD to stage protest across Odisha over fuel price rise

BHUBANESHWAR: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha Saturday announced a series of protests across the state targeting the BJP-led Central government over the spiralling rise in the prices of fuel and other essential commodities.

This was announced by party spokespersons and senior MLAs- P K Deb, Atanu S Nayak and Pramila Mallick - at a press meet here.

As part of the agitation, BJD leaders and members will stage a sit on a dharna in front of Raj Bhawan here on Sunday and submit a memorandum to Governor Ganeshi Lal addressing it to President Ram Nath Kovind, the party leaders said.

The BJD will be organising protest meetings in all the 147 Assembly constituencies of the state on Monday, the government's Chief Whip Pramilla Mallick said.

The regional party blamed the Central government's "faulty" economic management leading to the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential items.

Terming the huge price rise as "unfortunate" and "unpardonable," the BJD leaders pointed out that fuel prices have increased by 30 per cent since the BJP returned to power at the Centre in 2019, indirectly pushing up prices of essential commodities from 40 per cent to 100 per cent, they said.

Leaders of the ruling party said while the COVID-19 pandemic has already affected the livelihoods of common people over the last two years, the rise in the prices of fuel and other essential commodities has added to their woes.

"The prices of petrol and diesel have increased a record high in the past two years. The BJD will never stay silent over this issue and raise its voice in the public interest," said Deb.

However, BJP spokesperson Golak Nayak said the price rise of fuel is due to the high tax component of the state government. "If the BJD is really concerned, it should suggest a reduction of the high tax component to the state government," he said.

By organising such protests, the BJP leader accused the ruling party of diverting people's attention from the state-wide hue and cry over Minister of State Home D S Mishra's alleged link with the prime accused of the Kalahandi woman teacher's killing case.

