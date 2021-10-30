STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP protest turns ugly, cops hurt in stone pelting

The BJP supporters marched on the NH-59 causing disruption of traffic on the route. Surprisingly, no senior party leader participated in the march.

Published: 30th October 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 01:52 PM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/BALANGIR: Several policemen and a photo journalist sustained injuries after BJP workers clashed during a protest over Mamita Meher murder case in front of Berhampur SP office on Friday.In a show of strength, BJP workers took out a huge rally from Ganesh temple at Hillpatana demanding removal of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged links with the accused in Mamita murder.

The BJP supporters marched on the NH-59 causing disruption of traffic on the route. Surprisingly, no senior party leader participated in the march.On reaching the SP office, the BJP workers tried to force their way inside but were stopped by police.

Soon a scuffle broke out and the irate party workers threw away the barricades and started hurling eggs and tomatoes. Some of them even pelted stones at the police. While several policemen were injured in the unprovoked attack, a photo journalist covering the protest fractured his hand. 

The injured were taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital and more police force brought in to control the situation. Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said an investigation will be carried out into the incident and action taken against those found guilty of hurling stones.

Meanwhile, a three-member Central BJP team met family members of murdered school teacher Mamita at Jharni village in Balangir district on the day. The team led by BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinvasan interacted with Mamita’s parents and offered their condolences. 

Other members of the team were Lok Sabha Member from Haryana Sunita Duggal and West Bengal MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury. Dugal said the team will collect ground information and submit a detailed report to BJP’s national president JP Nadda.Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singhdeo, former minister KV Singhdeo and ex-MLA Radharani Panda accompanied the BJP team.

