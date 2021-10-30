CM Naveen Patnaik demands 60 pc share of green energy cess for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday raised the issue of clean energy cess with the Centre and demanded that at least 60 per cent share on the cess collected from Odisha should be provided to it.During a meeting with the Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi at Naveen Nivas here, the Chief Minister said that Odisha produced 153.85 million tonnes of coal contributing to about 25 per cent of the country’s production in 2020-21.

With the Centre collecting clean energy cess at Rs 400 per tonne which amounts to more than Rs 50,000 crore, 60 per cent of the cess will give Odisha Rs 30,000 crore which can be utilised for the economic development of coal mining areas and the affected people. Besides, it will accelerate Odisha’s development in the aftermath of Covid situation, he said.

The Chief Minister drew the attention of the Union Minister to the State government’s demand for establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Sundargarh. The integrated campus for a 500-bed hospital and medical college with 100 seats has been completed by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) but it is yet to be operationalised, he said.

Naveen said that considering Sundargarh’s contribution in providing energy security to the country and national development because of steel and iron ore production, the Centre should come forward to fulfill the long-standing demand of the people of the tribal dominated district. The State government had earlier written to the Centre regarding this issue.

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister for early opening of the medical college and hospital of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) at Talcher where infrastructure has been ready for a long time. This 500-bed and 100-seater hospital will benefit the people of Dhenkanal and Angul, he added.

Joshi said that during the meeting he sought early resolution of land related issues of MCL. He requested the Chief Minister for expediting the allotment process and facilitating necessary clearances to ensure smooth mining in Odisha. Earlier, at a separate meeting, the Minister reviewed the progress made in the auction of mineral blocks in the State and directed to expedite the allocation.