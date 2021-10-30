Contractors and workers stage pending dues stir

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Contractors and labourers who have not yet received their dues for last two years from a China-based construction agency of IOCL, staged a demonstration in front of Paradip Refinery here on Friday. Showing black flags, the protestors said their dues are pending despite assurances of IOCL authorities and warned of an economic blockade if their demands are not met.

In 2019, China-based construction agency namely China Krone Construction Engineering Corporation (CKCEC) had pressed into service 11 contractors for construction of a PP plant of Paradip Refinery. The contractors had then engaged locals who had lost their land for Paradip Refinery, as contractual workers for the plant construction. As per the agreement, wage rate was set at Rs 373 for unskilled labour, Rs 434 for semi-skilled, Rs 579 for skilled and Rs 622 for highly skilled workers.

After the work was complete, contractors had detained officials of the construction agency alleging that dues to the tune of Rs 12 crore was pending. IOCL authorities intervened and assured them of resolving the issue at the earliest. But even after two years, the dues are still pending despite repeated assurances by IOCL, the contractors alleged. Last year, they protested in front of the Labour Enforcement Office and continued their stir in front of Paradip Refinery but to no avail.

Contractors Sidhart Pradhan, Pritish Samal, Rajat Swain and others alleged that they have been living in pathetic condition due to non-payment of final dues for last two years. “IOCL officials have completely ignored our pleas and if this continues, we will have to stage an economic blockade,” they said.

A senior officer of Paradip Refinery said this is a dispute between contractors and the contract agency. IOCL has no role in it and has cleared all dues of the construction agency, he added.