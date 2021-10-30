HC sets November 1 deadline for SRC to decide traders’ plea

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday directed the State Relief Commissioner (SRC) to pass an order on the petitions of All Odisha Fireworks Dealers Association and two individual dealers who had urged the State government to allow sale and bursting of green crackers during Diwali.

In an interim order, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray directed the SRC to hear the petitioners on Saturday at 11 am in his office. “The SRC will conclude the hearing tomorrow itself by 1 pm and pass an order on the petitioners’ request on or before November 1 by 10.30 am”, the bench said.

The petition will be taken up for further hearing at 2 pm on November 1.In the order, the bench further specified that the SRC will take into account the orders passed by the Supreme Court of India in the Arjun Gopal case, the guidelines issued by the NGT and the current prevalence of the Covid-19.

The bench said the direction to the SRC was being issued after taking note of the reply to the petition by Central government’s Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and in the light of the fact that the Supreme Court is stated to be still seized of the applications on the implementation of its October 23, 2018 judgment. This judgement had taken note of the deteriorating air pollution in major cities and prohibited production of all traditional firecrackers.

In an affidavit filed on Friday, Deputy Controller PESO, Bhubaneswar, said that his office has no objection for sale and use of authorised green crackers with manufacturer’s label and barcode during Diwali through bonafide and valid license holders.

Earlier the petitioners’ counsel submitted that the Covid-19 pandemic has substantially abated and there is no scientific study to show that the bursting of green firecrackers can lead to spread of the pandemic.

The counsel also referred to the Supreme Court and NGT orders which contended that as the ambient air quality in most parts of Odisha continue to be in ‘good’ category, there is no justification for the Odisha government in not permitting the sale and use of green firecrackers.