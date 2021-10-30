Odisha sends list to MHA for appointment of new DGP 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Initiating the process for appointment of the new Director General of Police, Odisha Government has submitted a panel of 14 IPS officers to the Ministry of Home Affairs.The General Administration department is reported to have sent names of 14 IPS officers to MHA which in turn will send the list of empanelled officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

A 1986 batch officer, incumbent DGP Abhay was appointed in November 2019 and his tenure will come to an end on December 31 this year. Sources said, the GA department sent the list of the names on October 25.The names include 1986 batch officers Pradeep Kapur and BK Sharma, 1987 batch officer Sunil Kumar Bansal, 1988 batch officers MK Chhabra, Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, Binyanand Jha and Arun Kumar Ray, 1989 batch officers Pranabindu Acharya, AM Prasad, B Radhika and SM Narvane.

Sources said the list also includes the names of 1990 batch officers YB Khurania, Sudhansu Sarangi and Arun Kumar Sarangi.The name of DG Fire Services M Akhaya, a 1988 batch officer, was not included in the list as he will retire in November this year.UPSC is expected to hold a meeting by November end or first week of December, said sources.

Kapur is currently Advisor (scientific) in National Technical Research Organisation in New Delhi, while Sharma is the Director of Printing Stationery and Publications in Cuttack. Bansal is Special Director of Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in Mumbai.

Senior police officers with a residual tenure of six months before normal retirement can be considered for the post of DGP, as per Supreme Court orders. The apex court had also restrained the state governments from appointing DGPs without first consulting the UPSC.

The apex court had come up with the guidelines that the state governments concerned have to send UPSC names of the probables three months before the incumbent DGPs are to retire. The UPSC will prepare a panel of three officers fit to be DGP and send it back after shortlisting officers who have a clear two years of service and must give weightage to merit and seniority.The State Governments were directed to immediately appoint one of the officers shortlisted by the UPSC.

