STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Public hearing over coal transport

Hearing the petition, the HC had ordered the Sundargarh district administration to conduct a public hearing to assess the impact on affected villages and take views of locals in this regard.

Published: 30th October 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Acting on the order of Orissa High Court, the Sundargarh administration conducted a public hearing to assess the impact of coal transportation on residential areas at Taparia in Hemgir block on Friday. Recently, one Rajendra Naik had filed a petition seeking the HC’s intervention to stop coal transportation through residential areas and on Bankibahal-Taparia road. He alleged that villagers were facing untold miseries due to coal transportation from mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) on Bankibahal-Taparia road and other routes. Besides, rampant transportation of coal led to environmental pollution in the region.

Hearing the petition, the HC had ordered the Sundargarh district administration to conduct a public hearing to assess the impact on affected villages and take views of locals in this regard.The public hearing was convened by Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan in presence of representatives from the Ministry of Forest and Environment and MCL besides the villagers. 

As scheduled, the team of officials visited the affected villages of Samartinda, Baikanpali, Taparia, Luabahal, Beldhipa, Kandadhuda, Siarmal, Gopalpur, Naktideul, Ratansara, Ratanpur, Podojalanga and Chhatabar and gathered views of the villagers. Subsequently, the public hearing was held at Taparia gram panchayat office. Sources said majority of the villagers alleged that they have to bear with intolerable dust pollution due to coal transportation through the local roads. Besides, their agriculture crops were also getting affected due to coal dust.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp