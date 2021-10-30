Public hearing over coal transport

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Acting on the order of Orissa High Court, the Sundargarh administration conducted a public hearing to assess the impact of coal transportation on residential areas at Taparia in Hemgir block on Friday. Recently, one Rajendra Naik had filed a petition seeking the HC’s intervention to stop coal transportation through residential areas and on Bankibahal-Taparia road. He alleged that villagers were facing untold miseries due to coal transportation from mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) on Bankibahal-Taparia road and other routes. Besides, rampant transportation of coal led to environmental pollution in the region.

Hearing the petition, the HC had ordered the Sundargarh district administration to conduct a public hearing to assess the impact on affected villages and take views of locals in this regard.The public hearing was convened by Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan in presence of representatives from the Ministry of Forest and Environment and MCL besides the villagers.

As scheduled, the team of officials visited the affected villages of Samartinda, Baikanpali, Taparia, Luabahal, Beldhipa, Kandadhuda, Siarmal, Gopalpur, Naktideul, Ratansara, Ratanpur, Podojalanga and Chhatabar and gathered views of the villagers. Subsequently, the public hearing was held at Taparia gram panchayat office. Sources said majority of the villagers alleged that they have to bear with intolerable dust pollution due to coal transportation through the local roads. Besides, their agriculture crops were also getting affected due to coal dust.