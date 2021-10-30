Rotary International to help Odisha govt check drop out rate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Rotary International will work to upgrade school infrastructure and bring in technological intervention to help State government bring down the dropout rate in Odisha.

Newly-nominated president of Rotary International Shekhar Mehta announced this on Friday following his meeting with the School and Mass Education Secretary Satyabrata Sahu. He said Rotary International has proposed the State government to develop e-learning content for schools in the State. Initially, the content will be developed in English for students of Class VIII to XII.

On the day, Mehta inaugurated a ‘happy school’ sponsored by the Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar (Royal) at Kanchilo in Khurda in the presence of members and delegates of Rotary International District 3262. Mehta said under the new school model, the Rotary club has upgraded the infrastructure of a government school with all basic amenities and smart classes at an investment of Rs 10 lakh.

Steps will be taken to convert more such government schools into happy schools to create interest among students to attend classes. Mehta, who is on a two-day visit to the State, will pay a courtesy visit to Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and will sign an MoU with KIIT for project ‘Diksha’ for Art of Giving that will benefit around 50,000 students of KISS.