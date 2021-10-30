STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scheme to fight malnutrition launched in Koraput

 The programme is part of State government’s efforts to reduce malnutrition-related complications among children.

Screening of children underway during launch of CMAM in Sankudi | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Koraput:  administration on Friday launched the community management of acute malnutrition (CMAM) programme at Sankudi village in Jeypore. The programme is part of State government’s efforts to reduce malnutrition-related complications among children.

As part of the pilot project, ground-level health workers will provide nutrition and medical support to anemic children apart from raising awareness among mothers. Earlier, malnourished children were referred to nutrition rehabilitation centres for treatment. However, with the new programme, they will be given nutritional support in respective villages. In Koraput district, CMAM programme will be spread in about 3,200 anganwadi centers. 

On the day, thirteen malnourished children from Ambaguda, Randapali and Dhanpur were screened by medical and social welfare officials in presence of the UNICEF team comprising nutrition specialist Saurav Bhatacharjee and senior consultant Satyaswar Nayak. Official sources said, as per the State government’s directions, training for the CMAM programme was initiated with UNICEF support in Nabarangpur last year. 

In Koraput, the training commenced in July and ended on October 25. During this period, the district social welfare division’s nutrition section imparted training to child development project officers, supervisors, ASHA and anganwadi workers, ANMs and medical staff. District social welfare officer Bidutlata Patra said CMAM is more transparent and affected children will be given proper care at their doorsteps with community-based management system. “Identification of  anemic children, supervision of their health condition  and treatment will be done at the village-level as soon as they are screened, “she said. Among others, district project manager of Social Welfare department Mamata Mohanty and Jeypore CDPO Pravatee Tripathy were present. 

