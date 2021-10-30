STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students walk 20 km for mid-day meal ration 

As many as 53 tribal students study in Deogaon Upper Primary School.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, tribal students of Nagada under Sukinda block in Jajpur had to walk almost 20 km to collect mid-day meal rice from Deogaon Upper Primary School on Thursday. Over 30 students were seen walking barefoot carrying rice bags on their heads, presenting a picture of utter neglect. 

Due to the pandemic, the State government had issued orders for distribution of mid-day meal ration for primary school students (Class I-VII) at the doorstep. But flouting of the guidelines has drawn the ire of guardians who are pointing fingers at the officials in carrying out the scheme. “We live 10 km from the school. My daughter went in the morning and came back in the evening with the bag of rice, covering a distance of 20 km on foot,” lamented Kandra Pradhan of Nagada. 

A video grab of students returning from school with rice bags on heads | Express

As many as 53 tribal students study in Deogaon Upper Primary School. Of them, 16 are from Nagada followed by nine from Guhiasal and 28 from Tumuni village, officials said. There is a primary school till Class V at Nagada village and to continue with further studies, students enrol in the school at Deogaon which is 10 km away. While seven kg rice per student is being provided up to Class V, the entitlement for students from Class VI onwards is 10 kg. 

Contacted, District Education Officer (DEO) of Jajpur, Ranjan Kumar Giri said according to government instructions, either the student or guardian is supposed to come to school to collect the rice as there is no provision of home delivery. “I am apprised of the hardships that the students are facing and will ensure they receive their ration from their own primary schools in the near future,” added Giri. 

