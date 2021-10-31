STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baby girl falls from roof, rescued in Odisha

A toddler had a miraculous escape after she fell from the roof of her house into a narrow wall cavity at Tala Bazaar in Choudwar on Saturday.

Published: 31st October 2021

Saipriya accidentally slipped and fell into the 15-ft deep wall cavity between two houses.

By Express News Service

The two-and-a-half-year-old girl Saipriya, daughter of one Amaresh Sahu, was playing with her mother on the terrace at around 4.30 pm when the incident took place. She accidentally slipped and fell into the 15-ft deep wall cavity between two houses.

Hearing her mother scream, locals rushed to the spot. However, it was very difficult for them to rescue the child as there was only a 6 inch gap between the two walls.

Before fire fighters reached the spot, locals drilled out some portions of the two walls and rescued the girl. She was rushed to a hospital where her condition is stated to be stable.

