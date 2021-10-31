STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack Municipal Corporation warning for bakery units

CMC officials raided the Reliance Fresh outlet at Kanika Chhak on the allegations that it was selling synthetic eggs to customers.

Published: 31st October 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Bakery

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A day after finding substandard food products being sold at a Reliance Fresh outlet at Kanika Chhack, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Saturday issued notice to 10 bakery units in the city.

On Friday, CMC officials raided the Reliance Fresh outlet at Kanika Chhak on the allegations that it was selling synthetic eggs to customers.

The outlet was found to have been selling stale and substandard eggs, vegetables and bakery products which were reportedly being procured from the local markets, said Food Safety Officer Pratikshya Das Mohapatra.

Beside seizing seven cartoons of eggs, the outlet was instructed not to sell eggs until further order. It was also asked to refrain from dealing with short term expiry products and to provide details of the sources from where eggs are being procured.

Some of the eggs have been sent to the laboratory for testing and necessary action will be initiated after receiving the report, Mohapatra said.

The civic body has also warned the proprietors of the bakery units to initiate stringent action if they do not rectify their shortcomings within a week. Several bakery units in the city have been found grossly violating Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Act and neither have food nor trade licence. 

While food items at these units are made of expired products and rotten eggs, the items have no mention of manufacturing and expiry dates on the packets, said CMC officials. The bakery products are not just sold in retail outlets but also in big malls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation CMC
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp