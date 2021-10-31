Cuttack Municipal Corporation warning for bakery units

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A day after finding substandard food products being sold at a Reliance Fresh outlet at Kanika Chhack, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Saturday issued notice to 10 bakery units in the city.

On Friday, CMC officials raided the Reliance Fresh outlet at Kanika Chhak on the allegations that it was selling synthetic eggs to customers.

The outlet was found to have been selling stale and substandard eggs, vegetables and bakery products which were reportedly being procured from the local markets, said Food Safety Officer Pratikshya Das Mohapatra.

Beside seizing seven cartoons of eggs, the outlet was instructed not to sell eggs until further order. It was also asked to refrain from dealing with short term expiry products and to provide details of the sources from where eggs are being procured.

Some of the eggs have been sent to the laboratory for testing and necessary action will be initiated after receiving the report, Mohapatra said.

The civic body has also warned the proprietors of the bakery units to initiate stringent action if they do not rectify their shortcomings within a week. Several bakery units in the city have been found grossly violating Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Act and neither have food nor trade licence.

While food items at these units are made of expired products and rotten eggs, the items have no mention of manufacturing and expiry dates on the packets, said CMC officials. The bakery products are not just sold in retail outlets but also in big malls.