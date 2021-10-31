STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KIIT selected as nodal centre for World University Games

The selection of Indian University teams and conduct of Indian camps for WUG will be done through these nodal centres.

By Express News Service

KIIT University has been selected as the nodal centre for World University Games (WUG) 2022. Chandigarh University is the second nodal centre for the WUG. The decision was taken at the 31st AGM of the Sports Board of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar on Friday.

It was also decided to start the National/Zonal University Games 2021-22 taking into consideration the schedule of the second edition of Khelo India University Games and forthcoming games next year. It was decided all 20 games of KIUG and 11 games WUG will be completed by December 2021.

Expressing his happiness, KIIT founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta thanked AIU and all the members for giving them an opportunity to organise different sports by declaring the university as a nodal centre for WUG. The meeting was attended by the directors of participating universities including Dr. Gaganendu Dash, director of sports, KIIT.

