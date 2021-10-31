STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

National Green Tribunal orders SHG to pay Rs 1.87 crore for violating pollution control norms

The Tribunal issued the direction while disposing of a complaint filed by Natabar Sahu, a resident of Golanthara on October 26.

Published: 31st October 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set November 30 as deadline for Bajarangbali women’s self-help group to cough up Rs 1.87 crore compensation for operating a take home ration (THR) chhatua plant in Golanthara of Ganjam district without proper pollution control measures.

NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata has directed the Odisha Pollution Control Board (OPCB) to file a suit for recovery of the environmental compensation as per due process of law if the SHG fails to pay the amount. 

A Bench comprising Justice B.Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Justice Saibal Dasgupta (expert member) further directed the District Magistrate of Ganjam to take steps forthwith for closure of the THR chhatua plant and ensure cancellation of its licence in case the order is not complied with. 

The Tribunal issued the direction while disposing of a complaint filed by Natabar Sahu, a resident of Golanthara on October 26. Advocate Biranchi Narayan Mahapatra appeared on the petitioner’s behalf. 
The bench further expected the District Magistrate as well as OPCB to file affidavit of compliance with the NGT Registry by December 10.

In pursuance of the NGT’s earlier order the OPCB after an inquiry had reported that the plant was operating sans ‘Consent to Operate’ since 2011.

The Tribunal directed the SHG to pay the environmental compensation on the basis of OPCB’s assessment of the damage caused to the environment due to the operation of the chhatua plant without proper pollution control measures.

As per the OPCB report the unit was producing over 42 tonne of chhatua and other products every month and supplying them to anganwadi centres at Rengeilunda block and Gopalpur NAC of Ganjam district.

The production involved manual cleaning of wheat, bengal nut and groundnut and removal of groundnut outer shells, manual sieving, hand picking of impurities and winnowing. In the process over  250 kg of firewood was used daily for roasting of wheat, bengal nut and groundnut for 15 days in a month, the OPCB report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT National Green Tribunal
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp