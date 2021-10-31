STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NSUI activists hurl eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra's vehicle

Nawaj demanded resignation of Union Minister Ajay Mishra as his son is allegedly involved in an incident in which farmers were mowed down.

Published: 31st October 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Union Minister Ajay Mishra (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Youth Congress workers on Sunday showed black flags to Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and hurled eggs at his vehicle near Biju Patnaik International airport square over his son’s alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Union Minister had arrived in the city to attend a programme. “We had earlier warned him against visiting Odisha. The Chhatra Congress opposed his visit by hurling eggs. We will also oppose his presence in other places during his visit to the State,” president of the State unit of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) Yasir Nawaj said.

Nawaj demanded the resignation of the Union Minister as his son Ashish Mishra is allegedly involved in an incident in which four farmers were mowed down at Lakhimpur Kheri during a peaceful protest. Ashish has been named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down the farmers who were protesting the new farm laws on October 3.

Comments

