Odisha government draws flak for not holding Rourkela Municipal Corporation poll

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: While election process to the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and three Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Sundargarh district have begun, the State government has drawn criticism once again for its decision not to hold election to the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) over the High Court (HC) stay order concerning its formation.

Election to Rourkela ULB is pending for eight years after the five-year tenure of the elected council of the then Rourkela Municipality had ended in 2013.

The following year, the municipality was upgraded to RMC with merger of two Gram Panchayats (GPs) but the move was opposed. Two petitions were filed in the Orissa HC by tribal groups challenging the merger and the issue continues to remain sub-judice.

Former chairman of the erstwhile municipality and senior BJP leader Nihar Ray said, it is a conspiracy of the State government not to hold election to the RMC citing court cases. In 2015, tribal leader George Tirkey had led the protest against formation of RMC and his supporters had filed the HC cases.

As Tirkey is now the president of the Rourkela District Congress Committee (RDCC), the party should clear its stand on RMC election, he said.

On the other hand, former RDCC president Biren Senapati said the HC stay is over merger of the two GPs and not on RMC election. According to him, thickly populated Tilaknagar, Phubari, Champagarh, Koilagate, Uttambasti, Luakera, Tumkela, Hamirpur and many slums of Fertilizer Township are considered ‘no man’s land’ for not coming under RMC or panchayat administration.

“Residents in these areas have been demanding inclusion under RMC besides holding elections for a long time now. What is holding the government back?,” he questioned.

Earlier, Tirkey and other Congress leaders had met the Collector with same demand.Former Congress MLA Pravat Mohapatra said not holding the RMC poll is violation of democratic rights of the people and the government is deliberately lingering the issue to continue ruling the RMC through proxies of officers without accountability.

On October 25, the district administration had published final drafts for reservation of seats for the PRIs including Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats.

The office of the Collector has also received letters from Housing and Urban Development department to complete delimitation of wards and reservation of seats for polls to the Sundargarh, Rajgangpur and Birmitrapur ULBs.