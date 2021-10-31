STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government draws flak for not holding Rourkela Municipal Corporation poll

Election to Rourkela ULB is pending for eight years after the five-year tenure of the elected council of the then Rourkela Municipality had ended in 2013.

Published: 31st October 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  While election process to the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and three Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Sundargarh district have begun, the State government has drawn criticism once again for its decision not to hold election to the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) over the High Court (HC) stay order concerning its formation. 

Election to Rourkela ULB is pending for eight years after the five-year tenure of the elected council of the then Rourkela Municipality had ended in 2013.

The following year, the municipality was upgraded to RMC with merger of two Gram Panchayats (GPs) but the move was opposed. Two petitions were filed in the Orissa HC by tribal groups challenging the merger and the issue continues to remain sub-judice. 

Former chairman of the erstwhile municipality and senior BJP leader Nihar Ray said, it is a conspiracy of the State government not to hold election to the RMC citing court cases. In 2015, tribal leader George Tirkey had led the protest against formation of RMC and his supporters had filed the HC cases.  

As Tirkey is now the president of the Rourkela District Congress Committee (RDCC), the party should clear its stand on RMC election, he said.

On the other hand, former RDCC president Biren Senapati said the HC stay is over merger of the two GPs and not on RMC election. According to him, thickly populated Tilaknagar, Phubari, Champagarh, Koilagate, Uttambasti, Luakera, Tumkela, Hamirpur and many slums of Fertilizer Township are considered ‘no man’s land’ for not coming under RMC or panchayat administration.

“Residents in these areas have been demanding inclusion under RMC besides holding elections for a long time now. What is holding the government back?,” he questioned. 

Earlier, Tirkey and other Congress leaders had met the Collector with same demand.Former Congress MLA Pravat Mohapatra said not holding the RMC poll is violation of democratic rights of the people and the government is deliberately lingering the issue to continue ruling the RMC through proxies of officers without accountability. 

On October 25, the district administration had published final drafts for reservation of seats for the PRIs including Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats. 

The office of the Collector has also received letters from Housing and Urban Development department to complete delimitation of wards and reservation of seats for polls to the Sundargarh, Rajgangpur and Birmitrapur ULBs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Municipal Corporation rmc Rourkela Municipal Corporation Polls RMC Polls Rourkela
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp