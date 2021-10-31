STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Revision of electoral roll from November 1

Those attaining 18 years age as on January 1, 2022, can apply for inclusion of their names in the voter/electoral roll as first-time voters.

Published: 31st October 2021 10:47 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A month-long special drive for revision of electoral roll in Odisha will begin from November 1. The voter list will be revised in accordance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) decision for the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date. Those attaining 18 years age as on January 1, 2022, can apply for inclusion of their names in the voter/electoral roll as first-time voters.

Eligible voters whose name is yet to be registered in the electoral roll as well as those seeking changes/corrections in name, address or deletion of name from the electoral roll can also apply.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani said as part of the exercise, a draft electoral roll will be published in all 37,606 counting centres, office of 58 sub-collectors and all district collectors on the first day of November.

After publication of the draft list, eligible voters will be able to apply for addition and deletion of names, correction and other facilities. Citizens can submit form for addition, deletion or correction of name to booth-level officials engaged in their locality between November 1 and 30.  

They will also be able to do it online through the Voter Helpline App and nvsp.in app available on playstore or Apple app store. 

“Steps are being taken to deliver the Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) to the voters directly at their doorsteps via speed-post,” the CEO said and urged people to enter their correct address and phone number during the process of form fill up for this purpose. 

Lohani said submission of online applications will help ensuring an error free electoral roll.  “All the online applications will be verified on priority basis. Special campaigns will be launched on November 7 and November 21 at booth level across the State for this purpose,” he said.

After completion of the process, the final voter list will be published on January 5, 2022, he said.

