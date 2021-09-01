Bike lifting gang busted in Odisha, nine held, 32 motorcycles recovered

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Malgodown police on Tuesday busted a major bike lifting gang with the arrest of nine persons including five receivers and recovery of as many as 32 stolen motorcycles from them.

Briefing media persons, Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi said the bike lifting gang, active in Cuttack was busted during investigation of a case involving two of its members, who had tried to snatch a two-wheeler from a youth near Malgodown area recently. Police succeeded in nabbing nine persons including five who had received the stolen bikes.

The accused hail from Ganjam, Khurda, Puri and Angul districts. Stating that a special drive is underway to nab miscreants involved in theft of motorcycles and other vehicles in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, Priyadarshi said the Cuttack Urban Police District has succeeded in recovering 157 stolen motorcycles so far during this year. An analysis of loot, chain snatching and arms trafficking cases has revealed that criminals used stolen bikes or vehicles to execute the crimes, he informed.

Referring to a recent case of involvement of reporters and staff of a web channel in extortion, the Police Commissioner sought cooperation from members of media fraternity to bring such anti-socials to book who use ‘Press’ as a shield for committing crimes.