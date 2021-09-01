STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farm distress as Upper Kolab water dips in Odisha

Deficit rainfall in catchment areas of the Upper Kolab has not augured well for farmers.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Deficit rainfall in catchment areas of the Upper Kolab has not augured well for farmers. The consequent low water level in the reservoir has not just posed a serious threat to kharif crops in the district but also raised a question mark on water supply for the upcoming rabi season. 

Water inflow in the reservoir has dipped as catchments in Koraput, Nandapur and Semiliguda blocks received very less rainfall during August. The month, which is considered to be a crucial time for water storage in the reservoir, has registered only 189 mm rainfall as against 279 mm in the corresponding period last year. 

Sources said, this is one of the lowest ever rainfall record for August in last five years. Between June and August, cumulative rainfall was only 468 mm while it was 647 during same time last year. Consequently, water level in the dam is just 847.830 metre as of now. Last year around this time, it was about 850.540 meter.

Considering the gravity of the situation, the Irrigation department is now regulating water supply in canals to reserve water for coming days. Official sources said only up to 30 cumec water ( against required 50 cumec) is being supplied through the canal system for irrigation purposes while water supply to tail ends and uplands are taken on priority basis. Though water level is low in the reservoir, irrigation plan for current kharif season can be managed with water supply regulation in ayacut areas, they said.

Set up for both irrigation and power generation purposes, the Upper Kolab project caters to 45,000 hectare (ha) land in kharif and 25,000 ha during rabi seasons. Contacted, Upper Kolab additional chief engineer Chandra Sekhar Mishra admitted to drastic fall in  water level of the dam in August. “We are monitoring the situation daily with ground level officials and catering to irrigation demands as per requirements of farmers,” he said.
 

