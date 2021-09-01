STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Government lifts weekend shutdown, eases restrictions as Covid ebbs in Odisha

The State government on Tuesday announced lifting of weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri from September 1 and effecting wide-ranging relaxation of curbs across the districts.

Published: 01st September 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

In view of the fall in Covid cases, it has also been decided to extend the shopping hours from 5 am to 10 pm. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Tuesday announced lifting of weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri from September 1 and effecting wide-ranging relaxation of curbs across the districts.

Releasing the Covid-19 guidelines for the month of September, Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said there will be no weekend shutdown in the State. But it has been decided to continue with the night curfew in all urban areas (municipal and notified area councils) from 10 pm and 5 am against 8 pm to 5 pm presently. 

He added that all activities and establishments will remain fully functional except social, religious, political and cultural events. The restriction on exhibition, trade fairs and melas will continue.
The ceiling on social functions and gatherings like marriages, thread ceremony and funerals have also been increased to 250 persons. The number includes hosts, guests, priests, catering and other support staff with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

“The maximum number of participants in the marriage procession, however, is 50 participants. Under no circumstances, the number of participants shall exceed the ceiling for the entire event,” said the guidelines.
In view of the fall in Covid cases, it has also been decided to extend the shopping hours from 5 am to 10 pm. There is no need to produce any certificate either Covid vaccination or Covid test during entry to any mall as is the practice now. “It will be the responsibility of the mall authorities, shop owners and market associations to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed strictly by the customers. In case of violation, local authorities can take strict action including criminal action under relevant laws,” Jena said. The new guidelines will be in force till morning of October 1, 2021. 

The restrictions on religious functions will, however continue. With Ganesh Puja fast approaching, the SRC said the guidelines issued by the  government on August 9 will be applicable.“It is directed that congregations for celebration of Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja, Laxmi Puja, Kali Puja and other similar festivals shall not be allowed in public throughout the State. However, religious rituals in churches, temples, mosques and other places of worship will continue as usual with a limited number of persons and strict adherence to Covid protocols,” the order said.With experts predicting a third wave in October, the SRC sought the cooperation of the people in the fight against the coronavirus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha covid lockdown coronavirus COVID
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp