Government lifts weekend shutdown, eases restrictions as Covid ebbs in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Tuesday announced lifting of weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri from September 1 and effecting wide-ranging relaxation of curbs across the districts.

Releasing the Covid-19 guidelines for the month of September, Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said there will be no weekend shutdown in the State. But it has been decided to continue with the night curfew in all urban areas (municipal and notified area councils) from 10 pm and 5 am against 8 pm to 5 pm presently.

He added that all activities and establishments will remain fully functional except social, religious, political and cultural events. The restriction on exhibition, trade fairs and melas will continue.

The ceiling on social functions and gatherings like marriages, thread ceremony and funerals have also been increased to 250 persons. The number includes hosts, guests, priests, catering and other support staff with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

“The maximum number of participants in the marriage procession, however, is 50 participants. Under no circumstances, the number of participants shall exceed the ceiling for the entire event,” said the guidelines.

In view of the fall in Covid cases, it has also been decided to extend the shopping hours from 5 am to 10 pm. There is no need to produce any certificate either Covid vaccination or Covid test during entry to any mall as is the practice now. “It will be the responsibility of the mall authorities, shop owners and market associations to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed strictly by the customers. In case of violation, local authorities can take strict action including criminal action under relevant laws,” Jena said. The new guidelines will be in force till morning of October 1, 2021.

The restrictions on religious functions will, however continue. With Ganesh Puja fast approaching, the SRC said the guidelines issued by the government on August 9 will be applicable.“It is directed that congregations for celebration of Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja, Laxmi Puja, Kali Puja and other similar festivals shall not be allowed in public throughout the State. However, religious rituals in churches, temples, mosques and other places of worship will continue as usual with a limited number of persons and strict adherence to Covid protocols,” the order said.With experts predicting a third wave in October, the SRC sought the cooperation of the people in the fight against the coronavirus.