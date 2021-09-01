STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government to respond to Opposition's constructive criticism: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

MLAs to be present in the House and highlight the welfare measures launched by the State government to counter the Opposition.

Published: 01st September 2021 08:03 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Opposition BJP and Congress discussed strategy to corner the State government over several issues including the alleged involvement of Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena in the Mahanga double murder case, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked party MLAs to be present in the House and take part in important discussions.

The short session of the Assembly to continue till September 9, will have eight working days including Saturday. Addressing the ministers and MLAs virtually, the Chief Minister said that all the government is ready for discussion on any constructive criticism made by the Opposition during the session. He asked the MLAs to be present in the House and highlight the welfare measures launched by the State government to counter the Opposition. He cited the example of the smart health cards launched under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) met in the presence of general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) A Chellakumar and president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik. The Congress has decided to raise the Mahanga double murder case, general lawlessness in the State, Covid mismanagement and drought situation in the State on a priority basis.

