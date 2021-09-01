Lecturer held for sexually harassing male students in Odisha's Jajpur district

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A lecturer of a private college in the district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing male students of the educational institution. The accused was identified as Niranjan Panda, a lecturer in Political Science department of Chitalo Mahavidyalaya, police said. He was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by a student with Jajpur Town police on Monday night.

The complainant alleged that Panda forced students to spend nights with him at his residence by offering them help in examinations. He threatened to reduce marks in examinations if they didn’t agree to his proposal.“Panda sir has asked several students to spend nights with him on the pretext of helping them in examinations. We recorded his calls and vulgar messages. Audio clips between the lecturer and students besides screenshots of his WhatsApp messages have also gone viral on social media,” the student said in his complaint.

Jajpur Town IIC Manas Ranjan Chakra said basing on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 294 , 354 (b) and 506 of the IPC and arrested Panda. Further investigation is on. On the other hand, Panda has refuted the allegations levelled against him.