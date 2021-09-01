Odisha: Five years on, two bridges too far for Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Five years after construction started, the two high-level bridges near Korukonda at MV-37 on Malkangiri-Balimela road await completion. The projects were planned to replace the existing low-lying bridges that get submerged during rainy season.

Work for three high level bridges over the existing low-lying ones at MV-11, Korukonda and MV-37 on Malkangiri-Balimela road was taken up by Roads & Building Division under Special Area Rural Connectivity Authority (SARCA). It was awarded to Vijayawada-based RR Infratech Private at an estimated cost of `5.98 crore in June 2016. Slated to be completed by June 2018, the projects got delayed multiple times with only the bridge at MV-11 completed so far. Change in design and revision in estimated cost - pending with the government for sanction - are reasons behind the delay in completion of the two bridges.

“The cost revision proposal is likely to get government sanction within 7-10 days after which the firm will begin the work. We target to complete in three months. Only protection works and construction of approach roads on both bridges are pending while construction works are over,” R & B Executive Engineer Subash Chandra Patra told this paper.

Initially, estimated cost of all the three bridges was pegged at ` 5.98 crore including the two incomplete bridges but cost was escalated to ` 9 crore after design was changed. Length of the bridges remain unchanged but width was revised to 12 meter from initial 7.5 meter for which deviation was required, Assistant Engineer Abhisekh Sethy said, adding, December has been set as the fresh deadline for completion of the two projects.

The contractor was apparently hesitant to resume works as he has already incurred excess expenditure following deviation in estimation which is pending with the government. The delay has sparked off resentment among public as they demanded action for the inordinate delay in completion of the two bridges even after five years. “We remain cut-off from rest of the district as flood water submerge the low-lying bridges, disrupting road communication between Malkangiri-Balimela,” said Sadhu Hantal of Korukonda.Tarak Biswas of MV-37 also echoed similar feelings and blamed officials and the contractor for the delay.