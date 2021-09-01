Odisha: Life-saving drugs dumped on roadside, probe begins

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A day after large quantities of government medicines were found dumped on the roadside in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi, district medical officials visited the spot for investigation on Tuesday.

Chief District Medical Officer Dr Pratap Behera along with a team of officers rushed to the spot on the day and initiated field level verification of stocks and records of medicines in different areas of the block. “I am personally verifying the records of Biswanathpur PHC which is nearest to the spot from where the medicines were found and will ensure strict action against the perpetrators,” said Behera, adding that since some medicines have their batch numbers listed, it won’t be difficult to trace their source.

The matter came to the fore after locals noticed the medicines strewn on the roadside as well as in sacks on the road connecting Bhawanipatna with Lanjigarh near Khaksi village. While some of the medicines were found to have expired, most of them were well within their usage term.