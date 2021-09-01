Odisha plans single dose Covid vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries by December 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has set a target to cover all targeted population with at least a single dose of Covid vaccine by the end of the year.

Odisha has till date administered 2.22 crore doses of Covid vaccines. While so far, 1.68 crore people of the projected 3.1 crore beneficiaries in the State have received one dose of vaccine, 54.19 lakh age-appropriate persons have been fully vaccinated.

Director of Family Welfare and nodal officer of Covid vaccination Dr Bijay Panigrahi said the immunisation has been ramped up across the State after the rise in allocation of vaccines by the Centre.

"We have decided to inoculate 3.5 lakh people a day from Wednesday. If the supply continues as per allocation, we will cover the entire projected population with a single dose by the end of December," he said.

The Ministry of Health had supplied 54.92 lakh doses of both vaccines in July against the promised allocation of 30.51 lakh doses of free supply and 63 lakh doses in August as compared to the allocation of 33.72 lakh doses.

Since the allocation has been doubled and the Centre has promised to provide 60.13 lakh doses in September, the Odisha government expects the supply will also rise correspondingly as per the consumption.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the districts have been directed to set up more vaccination sites with additional manpower basing on the vaccine allocation."We are making the system ready to inoculate five lakh doses a day," he said.

The State government has already received 11.16 lakh doses of vaccine for teachers, non-teaching staff and their family members. The Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have been asked to complete vaccination of the teachers by September 5.

Over one lakh pregnant women have received single shot. The State has 26.08 lakh doses of Covishield and 4.12 lakh doses of Covaxin in stock.

