Odisha: Tribals stage 12-hour bandh over neglect of shrines

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Alleging neglect of their ‘Jahiresthans’ or shrines by the administration, tribal communities in Mayurbhanj staged a 12-hour bandh across the district on Tuesday. Holding a banner of Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act 1996, they took out a rally demanding preservation of the traditional places of worship while opposing the administration’s move to relocate a Jahiresthan from Siripur village within Udala police limits.

The agitators also staged a dharna in front of the Collector’s office while some of them resorted to picketing in other areas of the district. Shrines of tribals in the district are in a poor state due to lack of preservation efforts by the administration, they said as they questioned the move to shift the Siripur shrine and develop a playground in its place.

“Shifting the shrine from one place to another will be a sign of disrespect to our deities. Funds were given to erect fences in several shrines across the district before 2019 elections but nothing has been done so far,” they claimed. A Special Development Council (SDC) was set up in the district two years back, for infrastructure development of the Jahiresthans but funds under it are poorly utilised, said protestors Sirish Murmu and Shalma Hansdah.

The bandh however did not affect normal life or vehicular movement. Contacted, Baripada SDPO KK Hariprasad said some of the protestors met ADM Rudara Narayan Mohanty and apprised him of the issue.