Odisha: Villagers renew protest against construction of second red mud pond by NALCO

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Renewing their protest against construction of the second red mud pond by aluminium major NALCO near Denga Jani Guda under Dasmantpur block, affected villagers on Tuesday staged dharna in front of the Koraput Collector’s office demanding complete displacement and immediate compensation as per the latest Rehabilitation and Resettlement policy.Hundreds of agitating villagers including women of Denga Jani Guda said they will not allow construction of the second red mud pond and related works in the area if proper rehabilitation package is not provided to them soon.

The demands of the agitators included shifting of affected families to a safe place and adequate compensation. Besides, they demanded jobs for family members in NALCO. The villagers submitted a memorandum to district Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar in this regard.The protestors threatened to stop all activities of the aluminium major in the village if their demands are not met by September 15.

As part of its expansion, NALCO had acquired around 227 acre of land in Denga Jani Guda in the 1980s and constructed a red mud pond for dumping industrial waste just two km from the village. For long, villagers complained of air and water pollution due to the pond and even alleged that the industrial effluent rendered their agriculture lands unsuitable for farming. Their repeated demands for rehabilitation and compensation went unheard.

Now, the decision for a second red mud pond just 200 metre from the village has further fuelled the anger of the affected locals.In June this year, NALCO authorities had tried to go ahead with the proposed construction work of the red mud pond but were faced with stiff resistance from villagers.

