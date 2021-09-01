STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Villagers renew protest against construction of second red mud pond by NALCO

The demands of the agitators included shifting of affected families to a safe place and adequate compensation.

Published: 01st September 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Nalco Mines

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Renewing their protest against construction of the second red mud pond by aluminium major NALCO near Denga Jani Guda under Dasmantpur block, affected villagers on Tuesday staged dharna in front of the Koraput Collector’s office demanding complete displacement and immediate compensation as per the latest Rehabilitation and Resettlement policy.Hundreds of agitating villagers including women of Denga Jani Guda said they will not allow construction of the second red mud pond and related works in the area if proper rehabilitation package is not provided to them soon. 

The demands of the agitators included shifting of affected families to a safe place and adequate compensation. Besides, they demanded jobs for family members in NALCO. The villagers submitted a memorandum to district Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar in this regard.The protestors threatened to stop all activities of the aluminium major in the village if their demands are not met by September 15. 

As part of its expansion, NALCO had acquired around 227 acre of land in Denga Jani Guda in the 1980s and constructed a red mud pond for dumping industrial waste just two km from the village. For long, villagers complained of air and water pollution due to the pond and even alleged that the industrial effluent rendered their agriculture lands unsuitable for farming. Their repeated demands for rehabilitation and compensation went unheard. 

Now, the decision for a second red mud pond just 200 metre from the village has further fuelled the anger of the affected locals.In June this year, NALCO authorities had tried to go ahead with the proposed construction work of the red mud pond but were faced with stiff resistance from villagers. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NALCO red mud pond protest
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp