Section 144 clamped around Odisha Assembly ahead of the monsoon session

BHUBANESWAR: Security around the State Assembly has been beefed up ahead of the monsoon session from September 1. Reviewing the security arrangements in and around the Assembly on Tuesday, DGP Abhay said a three-tier security system has been put in place for smooth conduct of the session.Section 144 has been clamped around the Assembly and the dharna site to prevent any kind of gathering.

Police personnel both in uniform and plain clothes will be deployed in and around the Assembly campus.

Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarsi said 35 platoons of police force along with a Quick Response Team will be deployed in and around the Assembly. Security will also be monitored through CCTVs and focus will be on the dharna site.

The area between Jayadev Bhawan and Reserve Bank of India has been declared ‘no man’s land’. Barring officials of RBI, Secretariat and emergency vehicles, there will be restrictions on movement of others on the road.