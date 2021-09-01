STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Starving for a month, mother-son duo rescued by local residents in Odisha's Rajgangpur town

A 60-year-old woman believed to be starving for over a month, along with her son was rescued and hospitalised by by local residents of Rajiv Chowk in Rajgangpur town on Monday.

Published: 01st September 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Soni (right) in hospital and her son lying inside their house in Rajgangpur

Soni (right) in hospital and her son lying inside their house in Rajgangpur | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 60-year-old woman believed to be starving for over a month, along with her son was rescued and hospitalised by local residents of Rajiv Chowk in Rajgangpur town on Monday. The mother-son duo, rescued with help of BJP worker Chiranjivi Sahu, was shifted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on Tuesday. 

Soni Bai Sharma’s plight came to fore when Sahu visited the area and found the woman in an extremely emaciated condition in her house. According to Sahu, when he entered the dingy and ramshackle house on Monday afternoon, he found Soni lying on her bed, extremely weak to move. She begged him for food. Her son, a substance abuse victim, was nothing but skin-and-bone lying motionless on the floor. 

Quoting neighbours, Sahu said four years back, the  woman was selling roasted grams and peanuts at the roadside to eke out a living. Her son, who was working as a helper at a garage, later became a victim of addiction and started torturing his mother all the time. Distressed, Soni gradually became mentally and physically weak, unable to work or take care of herself. 

On the other hand, her son’s behaviour turned more erratic. Some sympathetic neighbours would occasionally provide food, but her son would take the food without allowing outsiders inside. Neighbours said, they suspect the woman was starving for nearly a month and her son was occasionally coming out to take water. But he was not spotted for last three-four days. 

They claimed that that some of them had informed Rajgangpur municipal authorities, police and even social activists for help, but to no avail.  Sahu said he too sought help of the Rajgangpur Municipality Executive Officer (EO) BC Panda over phone on Monday afternoon but the EO seemed indifferent and said he would send some sanitary workers to hospitalise the duo on Tuesday. 

Not wishing to wait, Sahu and some locals called an ambulance and admitted Soni and her son to Rajgangpur hospital on Monday from where they were shifted to RGH. The EO could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts. 

