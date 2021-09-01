Teachers face heat over fake certificates row in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Amid allegations of fake certificates furnished by teachers during recruitment in Kalahandi, the district administration has begun a scan as directed by the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE).

The notification to verify certificates of teachers was ordered by the DEE in April-May this year after allegations of teachers submitting fake certificates surfaced. Documents of 121 Gana Shikshaks promoted to the post of assistant teacher, 19 Siksha Sahayaks and 306 regular teachers were sent to Board of Secondary Education, Council of Higher Secondary Education and other universities outside the State for verification.

The DEE has again instructed officials concerned to submit an action taken report by August 31 in this connection. Failure to do so will result in their salaries being withheld, the notification issued by the directorate on August 28 stated. District Education Officer Susant Chopdar said verification is underway and a report will be submitted soon.