BJD protests short supply of fertilisers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leaders of BJD and its farmer’s wing Biju Krushak Janata Dal staged a protest at Power House square here on Wednesday alleging short supply of urea by the Centre. Lashing out at the Centre for not complying with the monthly agreed supply plan for release of different types of chemical fertilisers to the State, senior BJD leader and Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Board Sanjay Das Burma said the Centre has miserably failed to stick to the plan. Stating that the demand for fertilisers has picked up after the recent spell of rains across Odisha, he said the State government is finding it difficult to meet their demands due to short supply from the Centre.

This is despite repeated reminders by the State government to the Centre for timely supply of fertilisers. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written to Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the last week of July to ensure adequate supply of fertilisers to the State, he added.