STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD protests short supply of fertilisers

Leaders of BJD and its farmer’s wing Biju Krushak Janata Dal staged a protest at Power House square here on Wednesday alleging short supply of urea by the Centre.

Published: 02nd September 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

fertilisers

Image for representation (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leaders of BJD and its farmer’s wing Biju Krushak Janata Dal staged a protest at Power House square here on Wednesday alleging short supply of urea by the Centre. Lashing out at the Centre for not complying with the monthly agreed supply plan for release of different types of chemical fertilisers to the State, senior BJD leader and Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Board Sanjay Das Burma said the Centre has miserably failed to stick to the plan. Stating that the demand for fertilisers has picked up after the recent spell of rains across Odisha, he said the State government is finding it difficult to meet their demands due to short supply from the Centre.

This is despite repeated reminders by the State government to the Centre for timely supply of fertilisers. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written to Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the last week of July to ensure adequate supply of fertilisers to the State, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD fertilisers
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp