Engineer attacks man over sorcery in Odisha, arrested

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Superstition is so deep-rooted that even educated minds are under its grip. On Wednesday, Jajpur police arrested an engineer for attacking an elderly person over sorcery suspicion in Kaliapani area. The accused youth is 25-year-old Sudhanshu Mohanta, a diploma engineer. The victim, identified as Narayan Mohanta (63) of Chatikipasi village, sustained grievous injuries in the assault and is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. His condition is stated to be critical, police said.

Police said Sudhanshu was suffering from stomach related ailments and often fell ill for the last couple of months. The accused suspected his illness was due to Narayan who practised sorcery.The attack took place in Giringamali forest on Friday when Narayan was grazing his goats. “The accused reached the forest on a bike and all of sudden, attacked the elderly man with a sharp-edged weapon. Narayan sustained multiple injuries following the attack and fell down. Thinking him to be dead, the accused fled the scene,” informed Kaliapani IIC Ramakanta Muduli.

After regaining senses, a seriously injured Narayan returned home in the night and informed family members about the attack. He was first rushed to the local hospital and later shifted to SCB after his condition deteriorated.Narayan’s family also lodged a complaint in this connection basing on which Kaliapani police registered a case and started investigation. “The accused youth had fled after committing the crime. A special police squad nabbed him after raiding his hideouts,” the IIC added.Police have seized the weapon and the motorcycle used in the crime. The accused was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

