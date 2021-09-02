STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harishankar, Nrusinghnath shrines to get a facelift

The master plan of the project includes connectivity with up-gradation of vehicular road and parking, development vending zones, religious street, cultural plaza, visitor facilities with centre for cu

Kapildhar waterfall at Nrusinghanath

Kapildhar waterfall at Nrusinghanath (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday reviewed the progress of integrated development plan for sustainable tourism at Harishankar and Nrusinghanath temples in the Gandhamardan region.  

The project aims at improving pilgrim and visitor experience of the two important shrines, Harishankar in Bargarh district and Nrusinghnath in Balangir district. The entire temple region will be developed with focus on religious and cultural traditions, natural ecosystem and adventure tourism.The master plan of the project includes connectivity with up-gradation of vehicular road and parking, development vending zones, religious street, cultural plaza, visitor facilities with centre for cultural traditions and herbal centre.

Apart from up-gradation of temple facilities with beautification and lighting, restoration of dharmasala, bhoga mandap and kitchen, the transformational project will have facilities such as public park, plaza with picnic zone, kids play area, amphitheater.There is also a proposal of an 18 km path for trekking on the hills with active spots like benches, info signages, toilets, cafe and watch-towers.

The project is likely to be completed by December 2022, said a release  from the Chief Minister’s office.
In February, a high-level committee led by Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra visited the two temples and discussed various development aspects. The other members of the committee were Western Odisha Development Council Chairman Asit Tripathy and 5T Secretary V K Pandian.This was the third meeting on development of Harishankar and Nrusinghanath. 

