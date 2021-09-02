Maoists kill villager over police informer suspicion in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After a lull, the Maoist menace raised its ugly head in Rayagada district after the ultras killed a villager in Muniguda block on suspicion of being a police informer on Tuesday night.The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Santosh Dandasena of the remote Tikarapada village within Ambadala police limits. A Grama Rakhi, Santosh was outside the village following threats by Maoists. The rebels had reportedly warned five villagers including Santosh with dire consequences on the charge of being police informers.

Sources said Santosh had returned to Tikarapada on Tuesday when an armed group of 10-12 persons in Maoist uniforms reached the village in the night and dragged Santosh out from his house. Other family members were warned not to follow while Santosh was taken around 50 metre from his house and shot dead.

A hand-written note of

Maoists found

near Santosh’s body | Express

After the Maoists left, family members reached the spot where Santosh’s body was lying and recovered hand-written notes of the Maoists. In the notes, the Bansadhara-Ghumusur-Nagavali divisional committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) claimed responsibility of the killing. The Maoists alleged that Santosh had engaged some youths in the area to inform police about their movement in exchange of money.The rebels also warned the four other villagers to refrain from being police informants and tender apology in public failing which they will meet the same fate as Santosh.

Sources said since the last around two months, the five villagers including Santosh were staying outside the village. On being informed on Wednesday, police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. Senior officials with armed police have been deployed in the area and further investigation is on.

Following the incident, panic has gripped residents of Tikarapada and nearby villages. Santosh is survived by three daughters, a son, mother and wife.