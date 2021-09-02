STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Cm Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik join Assembly virtually

The four-time BJP MLA from Bhawanipatna was admitted to AIIMS on April 20 after testing positive for Covid-19. He has been in the hospital since then.

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pradipta Kumar Naik took part in the first day of the monsoon session of the Assembly through video conference.After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister has been participating in the Assembly proceedings from his residence since the monsoon session of 2020. This time too, he was connected through video conference from Naveen Niwas.

The Leader of Opposition who is undergoing treatment for Covid related complications, participated in the Assembly session virtually from the guest house of All India Institute of Medical Science, Bhubaneswar.
“I haven’t recovered completely but my priority will always be to sincerely carry out the responsibilities that people have bestowed upon me. I will attend the Assembly session virtually from the hospital and draw the attention of the Odisha government towards all issues of the public,” Naik tweeted.The four-time BJP MLA from Bhawanipatna was admitted to AIIMS on April 20 after testing positive for Covid-19. He has been in the hospital since then.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Pradipta Kumar Naik
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp