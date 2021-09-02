Odisha Cm Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik join Assembly virtually

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pradipta Kumar Naik took part in the first day of the monsoon session of the Assembly through video conference.After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister has been participating in the Assembly proceedings from his residence since the monsoon session of 2020. This time too, he was connected through video conference from Naveen Niwas.

The Leader of Opposition who is undergoing treatment for Covid related complications, participated in the Assembly session virtually from the guest house of All India Institute of Medical Science, Bhubaneswar.

“I haven’t recovered completely but my priority will always be to sincerely carry out the responsibilities that people have bestowed upon me. I will attend the Assembly session virtually from the hospital and draw the attention of the Odisha government towards all issues of the public,” Naik tweeted.The four-time BJP MLA from Bhawanipatna was admitted to AIIMS on April 20 after testing positive for Covid-19. He has been in the hospital since then.